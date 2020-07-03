55 persons test positive for COVID-19 at Cuttack's Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a development that would spark a major concern for the State Government, two premier medical institutions reported a whopping 66 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 55 alone came in from a top cancer centre on Thursday.

Of the 55 cases reported from Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said, 18 are cancer patients apart from 36 attendants and a staff nurse.

Earlier on June 29, four patients, one attendant and staff of an Aahar centre on the campus had tested positive. The detection of the cases came a day after two nurses were found infected. Both of them had come in contact with a cancer patient from Ganjam who tested positive on June 24.

Similarly, 11 persons undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in SCB Medical College and Hospital too tested positive on the day. Seven of them belong to Cuttack district, while the rest are from other districts. "I have asked health officials to intensify contract tracing and testing to contain the spread," said Chayani adding that further course of action would be initiated as per Health Department’s advice.

Meanwhile, the health officials with help of NDRF personnel have started shifting the infected patients from both the hospitals to a designated COVID hospital.