Bhubaneswar civic body files FIRs against politicos, activists for violation of COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC has lodged five FIRs against members of different political parities and social activists for violating Covid-19 guidelines, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Friday.

Two FIRs were filed in June and three in July against the violators including members of BJP and Congress.

An FIR has been lodged against workers of BJP State unit at Badagada police station under Epidemic Disease Act on July 2 for staging protest in front of Utkal Galleria shopping mall at Kalpana square in violation of Covid - 19 guidelines.

Similarly, FIR was filed against State Youth Congress president Smrutiranjan Lenka at Capital police station on June 20 under different sections of IPC for organising a rally and demonstration over fuel price hike at Congress Bhawan.

Two FIRs have been registered at Kharvel Nagar and Capital police stations against trade union leader Janardan Pati, Narayan Reddy, activists of CITU, INTUC, AITUC, AICCTU and AIUTUC and social activist Pradeep Pradhan and others following an agitation.

Case was also lodged against Navanirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) National Convenor Akshay Kumar, State convenor Sesadev Nanda, member Durga Das and Manohar Ali and others on June 12 for staging demonstration in front of CBI office without following Covid guidelines.

Chaudhary said fines have also been collected from people, organisations and business establishments not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

The enforcement will continue in the coming days and legal action will be taken against the violators.