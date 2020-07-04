STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation bars workers from other states due to COVID-19 fear

The direction comes after 34 workers of an industrial unit at Mancheswar tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three weeks.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday asked all contractors and business organisations not to bring labourers and workers to the city from outside Odisha till July end.

Around 90 workers had been brought from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other States. Nine of them tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said though the workers were in quarantine during their test, possibility of spread of the virus due to negligence can not be ruled out.

Moreover, the number of positive cases in Bhubaneswar is rising and most of them have travel history to other states, he said.

Chaudhary added that contractors as well as business organisations in different sectors including industry, construction, hotel and hospitality will not be allowed to bring workers and labourers to Bhubaneswar from outside the State.

They will have to utilise the local resources and manpower till July 31, he said.

Those who have already brought workers must keep them in mandatory quarantine for 14 days and if symptoms are found, they must conduct Covid test of such workers at their own expense and report it to the civic body.

The contractors and business organisations have also been advised that while bringing workforce from within Odisha they should avoid Covid hotspots like Ganjam Gajapati, Balasore, Cuttack and Jajpur.

The civic body clarified that the 14 days quarantine and testing strategy will also be followed by workers brought from within the State.

The increasing cases of workers being infected , especially in the industrial units and construction sites, has emerged as a fresh challenge for the civic body in its fight against the virus.

Last month, the city administration had stopped construction work at a site on Utkal University premises after one of the workers, a West Bengal returnee, tested positive.

BMC had also sealed an under- construction apartment in Shree Vihar on June 26 after the surveillance team found out that the labourers at the site were not made to stay under institutional quarantine after returning from West Bengal.

