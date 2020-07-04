BMC, BDA officials Rs 1 lakh fine collected in three days for violating COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC and BDA officials on Friday warned violators of heavy penalty and legal action for violation of Covid- 19 guidelines.

A joint enforcement team of the BMC and BDA that carried out surprise check in all three zones - South-East, South- West and North - collected Rs 27,000 fine from the violators, mostly in the Bapuji Nagar.

“Fine of Rs 10,000 was collected from Patra Electronics in Bapuji Nagar alone,” said BDA liaison officer Subhransu Mohanty.

He said despite BDA warning, the store didn’t follow social distancing guidelines and allowed large gathering.

Many street vendors were also penalised Rs 500 for not wearing mask. Another joint squad launched crackdown on roadside eateries near Satya Nagar for serving food to customers at their kiosks.

Officials said around Rs 1 lakh fine has been collected from traders and vendors in the last three days.