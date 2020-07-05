Government rushes IAS, OAS officers to Ganjam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the number of Covid-19 cases crossing 2,000 mark in Ganjam, Odisha Government on Saturday posted two IAS officers as special Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for managing the situation. Similarly, six senior OAS officers were deputed to work under the district Collector for Covid-19 management.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Parul Patawari, Deputy Secretary in Works department, has been appointed as special ADM in-charge of Chhatrapur sub-division. Similarly, Vishal Singh, PD DRDA of Puri, appointed as special ADM will remain in-charge of Covid-19 management of Bhanjanagar sub-division.

Six senior OAS officers posted to work under the district administration are former sub-collector of Titlagarh Sudhakar Nayak, ex-sub-collector of Dharmagarh Padmanav Behera, ex-sub-collector of Jeypore Loknath Dalabehera, Bhuban Tehsildar Shaktikanta Ray, Ersama Tehsildar Chittaranjan Mohanta and Deputy Secretary in Planning and Convergence department Suvendra Kumar Samal.