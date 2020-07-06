Bhubaneswar civic body engineering wing sealed after two staffers test COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two engineers of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) who had travelled to Sambalpur last month have tested positive prompting the corporation to seal its engineering section.

On Saturday evening, the Corporation sealed the section for 48 hours after the engineers were found positive for Covid- 19.

All their immediate contacts, including family members as well as 15 employees of the department, have been put under home quarantine.

Their swab samples will be sent for test if they develop any symptom during the period. The engineers, including an Executive Engineer, had travelled to Sambalpur on June 26 with some of their family members for a personal work.

They returned two days later. When one of them complained of fever on Tuesday, the duo was asked to go into home quarantine. Interestingly, after their return from Sambalpur, the two had attended meetings at office on June 30 and are suspected to have come in contact with the city engineer, six junior engineers and a few contractors during their site inspection. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said at least 25 persons, including BMC employees, have been identified and quarantined.

Even as the Capital has reported a rapid spike in the Covid cases, the issue has once again raised questions about screening of government servants who travel outside.

Because, after the two engineers tested positive, Covid management and other works of the civic body is impacted since a number of engineers who were managing isolation facilities have now been put in home quarantine. They will also not be able to go to field for inspection of other projects.

Deputy Commissioner for Sanitation Subhendu Sahu said a decision regarding reopening of the engineering section will be taken on Monday.

The drainage division functioning from the same building may resume operations after sanitisation of the premises. Previously, Bhubaneswar Development Authority had to seal its premises after a pump driver tested positive. The pump driver had come in contact with the security guard who first tested positive but had not been quarantined and was on duty till his test report came in.

19 NEW CASES IN CAPITAL

The Capital city reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 433. The cases include eight local contacts from Badagada, Ghatikia, Bharatpur, Unit V, Jharpada, Sundarpada and Palaspalli and nine home quarantine cases from two private hospitals, a Central Government hospital, Pahala, Nuagaon and Baramunda. The civic body has not been able to ascertain the source of infection in the local cases.