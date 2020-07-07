AIIMS Bhubaneswar turns into COVID hotspot, at least 25 infected in last 3 days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In absence of a standard operating procedure (SOP) which its counterparts at Delhi and Patna have put in place to protect frontline health workers from getting infected, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is staring at the possibility of turning into a Covid hotspot. At least 25 Covid-19 cases have already been detected from the institution in last three days.

Among them, 21 are patients and four are staff members, including a junior doctor. Earlier, seven doctors - both senior and junior residents - were infected. AIIMS is the third such premier healthcare institution in the State after Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where the number of patients getting infected is on the rise. The three institutes, in the last four days, have reported more than 160 cases, 111 of them from AHPGIC alone.

The lapses in management of patients in AIIMS came to the fore after 11 IPD patients of Pulmonary medicine department tested positive and their source of infection was unknown to the hospital authorities. Some of the patients, undergoing treatment for last two weeks, were also found positive.

“It is believed that the infection spread from patient to patient. Not only the patients, three staff nurses in the department and laboratory technicians also got infected. Had the institute followed the mandatory protocol of Covid test for all patients before admission, it could have been checked,” said an official on the condition of anonymity. While AIIMS-Delhi and several others have divided their doctors and nurses into several teams and they work on a rotation basis, doctors at the Bhubaneswar facility allege that no such procedure is followed here.

There should be separate teams for flu clinic, suspected patients, lab confirmed corona positive cases, corona patients from other districts and death management. The chances of getting infected are more as all staff members are not provided with PPE and not all air conditioners have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, they claimed.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS management has constituted a three-member committee to prepare an SOP as per the revised guidelines of the Union Health Ministry. Refuting the allegations that there is no proper regulation in place for both staff and patients, Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said seven of the resident doctors, who had tested positive, have recovered and joined duty and the staff nurses and technicians are asymptomatic and their condition is stable.

“None of our faculty members have tested positive because they follow the protocol properly. It is not true that the doctors have got infection from the hospital during duty. After an 8-hour duty, they are going out and may catch infection from anywhere outside. All have to handle the situation responsibly and there is nothing to panic,” she said.