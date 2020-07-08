STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha activist’s body found on railway tracks

In the last update on his Facebook page on Monday, the activist posted, “Whenever death comes it comes very slowly and no one is aware of it.”

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A city-based social activist died after allegedly jumping in front of a train near Lingaraj railway station here on Monday. GRP received information about the incident after 7 am following which, his body was recovered from the railway tracks and sent to Capital Hospital for postmortem. Initial probe suggests he died by suicide. GRP informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered and his family members will be questioned after completion of the last rites at Puri.

In the last update on his Facebook page on Monday, the activist posted, “Whenever death comes it comes very slowly and no one is aware of it.” He was staying on rent in Sundarpada and possibly took the extreme step late in the night. He was also a well-known motivational speaker and his death has left his followers shocked. He was the founder of a non-profit organisation (NGO) and had opened a shelter home for elderly people in Sundarpada. His wife told mediapersons that he was anxious for the last three days and had told her that he was frightened of something. “He was not even able to go downstairs alone to lock the gate and he called me to accompany him,” she said. The woman said initially she thought her husband was joking as he was a courageous person.

“When I returned from office three days back, I saw that my husband had tonsured his head. Though he said he did so for a video but he probably lied to me,” she said. The couple had got married last month. After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14, the activist had written in his Facebook page, “Never expected him to do this. It is shocking. Suicide is never an option.” Meanwhile, GRP officers said the deceased’s mobile phones will be seized to investigate the matter further.

