Odisha coronavirus: Two ICICI branches, RTO-I sealed after infection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC on Monday sealed a number of institutions and facilities following detection of multiple Covid-19 positive cases. A civic body team sealed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I at Saheed Nagar till July 21 after four of its officials tested positive. All employees were also asked to go under mandatory home quarantine. The employees were engaged in arranging transportation for migrant workers. Similarly, the ICICI Cuttack road branch and a section of the bank’s main branch near Sriya talkies were sealed as a precautionary measure after 15 employees of the bank were found infected.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Subhendu Sahu said 10 cases were reported from the Cuttack road branch alone. The civic body also sealed the Gati Godown at Nakhara after two workers tested positive for coronavirus. All employees of the godown have been put in home quarantine. In the last 24 hours, Covid tally of the State Capital reached 479 after 29 more individuals including four frontline workers of different hospitals tested positive for the virus. BMC officials said 14 of these cases were local contacts and one case was from a Covid hospital, while the remaining were related to home quarantine.

The local cases were reported from Badagada Brit colony, Hanspal, Saheed Nagar, Subash Nagar slum in Dumduma, Khandagiri, Bharatpur, Unit-I, Keshari Nagar slum in Unit-V, Jayadurga Nagar in Bomikhal and Telco Colony in Baramunda. The civic body has not been able to ascertain source of infection in nine cases. All primary contacts of the infected persons have been quarantined. Further contact tracing is one to find out the cause of the infection, officials said.