Odisha govt steps up vigil in its Bhubaneswar offices as city experiences COVID-19 surge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar witnessing the biggest single-day spike of 47 cases in the last 24 hour hours, the Odisha Government on Wednesday stepped up vigil to prevent spread of coronavirus infection in its offices located in the city.

Bhubaneswar’s Covid tally reached 525 on Wednesday and 50 per cent (pc) of the new cases are local contacts which include five frontline health workers.

According to BMC, the health workers included three female employees of a private hospital and two more from a Government hospital.

Four positive persons from Patrapada, Cuttack road, Kolathia and Jayadev Vihar had travel history to Covid hotspot districts of the State.

Similarly, four others from Kalinga Nagar, Patrapada, Khandagiri and a nearby district tested positive while undergoing treatment at different private hospitals in the city.

BMC has not been able provide details on source of infection in five local cases reported from Unit VIII, Nayapalli, Ghatikia, Bomikhal and Pokhariput.

The local cases include four cases from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) - I at Saheed Nagar that has been sealed till July 21.

Following detection of cases in RTO-I, the BMC on Wednesday sealed RTO II for five days. RTO-II in-charge Sanjay Behera said at least 16 employees of the office are suspected to have come in contact with the four infected staff of RTO-I.

On the other hand, the State Government on Wednesday asked its employees posted in Bhubaneswar and commuting from places other than the municipal limits of Cuttack and Khurda not to attend offices till July 31. Principal Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievances department Sanjeev Chopra said the decision has been taken in view of rapid escalation in the number of Covid infected cases in the State.

The nodal officers assigned for audit of Covid guidelines have been directed to ensure that employees attending Government offices are adhering to the safety protocols.

The department has also directed all departments and subordinate offices across the State to function with 50 per cent of employees, including Group-A officers, this month.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan, office of Odisha Governor, has also banned the entry of public till July 31. A statement issued here indicated that people can contact over phone, fax and email (govodisha@nic.in) if required.

CAUSE OF WORRY