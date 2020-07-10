STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sarangi director arrested by Bhubaneswar police for harrassing colleague

Published: 10th July 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:12 AM

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Director of AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sarangi was arrested by City police on Thursday for allegedly harassing a woman colleague.

Mahila police officers had issued a notice to Sarangi under Section 160 of CrPC and asked him to appear before them for questioning.

He was questioned for four hours on the day before being arrested under Sections 354D (stalking), 506 (intimidation) of IPC along with Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act.

A woman employee of the Directorate of AYUSH had on Monday accused Sarangi of sexual harassment and lodged a complaint with Mahila police.

The woman works as an accounts manager with the Directorate here. According to her complaint, Sarangi sent her indecent messages and obscene videos on WhatsApp on June 29.

When she blocked him on WhatsApp, the Director allegedly telephoned and verbally abused her.

Sarangi, however, told mediapersons that the allegations levelled against him are false and fabricated. He had also lodged a counter complaint with the police on Tuesday. He was produced before a court here which remanded him in judicial custody.

