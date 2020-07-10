STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19 infection source unknown for Bhubaneswar's 13 new cases; local transmission fear looms

The city has reported 18 local cases along with 14 home quarantine cases during the period. But, BMC was able to share information on source of infection in only five local cases.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Unmindful of social distancing, passengers wait for a bus in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

Unmindful of social distancing, passengers wait for a bus in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no clue of source of transmission of novel coronavirus in 13 of 32 patients who were tested positive in the last 24 hours. This comes at a time when the fear of local transmission looms large over the city. 

The city has reported 18 local cases along with 14 home quarantine cases during the period. But, BMC was able to share information on source of infection in only five local cases.

What raises a bigger concern is the fact that two of these 18 local cases are from slums. The civic body has not yet provided any details on how a 48-year-old man from Salia Sahi and a 19-year-female from Peoples slum in Bhimatangi contracted the virus. 

There is also no information on transmission in 11 other cases that include a 60-year-old man from IRC Village in Nayapalli, a 52-year-old man from Nayapalli Brit Colony, a 23-year-old service provider of Railways from Chandrasekharpur, a 66-year-old woman and 21-year-old girl from Unit-II, a 70-year-old man from Nayapalli Nuasahi, a 72-year-old man and 70-year-old woman of a family from Nuagaon village, a 30-year-old woman from Bapuji Nagar, a 32-year-old woman from Nakhara and a 30 year-year-old man of Bharatpur. 

Officials from the Municipal Corporation, however, said contact tracing is continuing for all the cases reported on the day and primary contacts and neighbours of the infected persons have been home quarantined and will remain under surveillance. 

With the new confirmed cases, the Covid tally of the city has reached 557 which includes 247 active cases and 302 recoveries. The Covid death toll of the Capital has remained at 7.

WHAT’S KNOWN

4 local contacts from Baramunda, Ganganagar, Rasulgarh and Sampur had travel history to hotspot dists

1 infected person worked in a Central Govt-run hospital in the city

Home quarantine cases reported from a Central Government hospital,quarantine centres,Kalinganagar, Rasulgarh,Bapuji Nagar, Patrapada,Dumduma and Mancheswar

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp