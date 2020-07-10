COVID-19 infection source unknown for Bhubaneswar's 13 new cases; local transmission fear looms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no clue of source of transmission of novel coronavirus in 13 of 32 patients who were tested positive in the last 24 hours. This comes at a time when the fear of local transmission looms large over the city.

The city has reported 18 local cases along with 14 home quarantine cases during the period. But, BMC was able to share information on source of infection in only five local cases.

What raises a bigger concern is the fact that two of these 18 local cases are from slums. The civic body has not yet provided any details on how a 48-year-old man from Salia Sahi and a 19-year-female from Peoples slum in Bhimatangi contracted the virus.

There is also no information on transmission in 11 other cases that include a 60-year-old man from IRC Village in Nayapalli, a 52-year-old man from Nayapalli Brit Colony, a 23-year-old service provider of Railways from Chandrasekharpur, a 66-year-old woman and 21-year-old girl from Unit-II, a 70-year-old man from Nayapalli Nuasahi, a 72-year-old man and 70-year-old woman of a family from Nuagaon village, a 30-year-old woman from Bapuji Nagar, a 32-year-old woman from Nakhara and a 30 year-year-old man of Bharatpur.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation, however, said contact tracing is continuing for all the cases reported on the day and primary contacts and neighbours of the infected persons have been home quarantined and will remain under surveillance.

With the new confirmed cases, the Covid tally of the city has reached 557 which includes 247 active cases and 302 recoveries. The Covid death toll of the Capital has remained at 7.

WHAT’S KNOWN

4 local contacts from Baramunda, Ganganagar, Rasulgarh and Sampur had travel history to hotspot dists

1 infected person worked in a Central Govt-run hospital in the city

Home quarantine cases reported from a Central Government hospital,quarantine centres,Kalinganagar, Rasulgarh,Bapuji Nagar, Patrapada,Dumduma and Mancheswar