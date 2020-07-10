COVID-19: Odisha government plans 2,000 more beds in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday decided to set up six more Covid Hospitals in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and add over 2000 beds following steady rise in Covid-19 cases.

Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have also been directed to find out suitable structures and facilities for enhancing capacities of Covid Hospitals and care centres that can be made operational at a short notice based on the actual requirements.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said four hospitals with 1450 beds in Bhubaneswar and two more with 600 beds in Cuttack will be ready within a week.

“Districts have been asked to prepare prospective plans and keep the facilities in readiness so that those can be converted into Covid hospitals when required,” he said.

Since Ganjam does not have facilities, it has been decided to accommodate serious patients at the Covid hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

Steps are being taken to have adequate number of oxygen cylinders and oxygen refilling stations. All existing beds and additional beds being planned will be equipped with oxygen cylinders.

Meanwhile, Covid surge continued in the State as 577 new cases, the biggest single day spike so far, were recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the daily growth rate to 5.43 per cent (pc) against the national average of 2.85 pc.

The fresh cases reported from 22 districts in the State took the total number of cases to 11,201. With a daily positivity rate of around 9 pc, as many as 3656 cases were registered in the last one week.

The number of total fatalities rose to 67 as six more Covid-19 positive persons, including three from Ganjam district, succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The Health department, however, attributed 52 deaths to Covid and 15 others to other underlying diseases.

Of the six deaths reported, four including a woman died due to Covid.

Two others - one 42-year-old man and another woman (88) from Keonjhar and Bhadrak died of Cancer of hard palate and pyrexia with acute kidney injury and metabolic acidosis respectively.

Maximum new positive cases were recorded in Ganjam (260), followed by Sundargarh (83) and Khurda (56).

On the day, the State also reported highest recovery of 401 patients taking the total number of recoveries to 7407. The number of active cases stood at 3727.