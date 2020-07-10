Murder case registered against death of social activist in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A murder case has been registered by GRP in connection with the death of a city-based social activist.

He had founded a non-profit organisation and ran an old age home at Sundarpada. Inmates of the old age home and associates of the activist on Wednesday staged protest in front of the GRP station and alleged that the activist was murdered.

Following this, a murder case under Section 302 of IPC was registered.

Earlier, the GRP had registered a case of unnatural death after his body was recovered from the railway tracks near Lingaraj railway station on Tuesday.

The deceased’s initial postmortem report suggests that he died after being hit on his head by a strong force.