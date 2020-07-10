STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Slum residents resent Bhubaneswar civic body's apathy amid COVID-19 spread

With detection of a new case in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the slum has been increased to five.

Published: 10th July 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Salia Sahi on Thursday expressed strong resentment accusing BMC of not taking adequate measures to check spread of the virus in the city’s biggest slum.

They alleged that despite repeated requests to quarantine people coming from outside especially from Ganjam and other Covid-19 hotspot districts and states to the slum, no action has been taken by the civic body so far.

“Around 150 people have entered the slum from Ganjam, Balasore and other parts of Odisha as well as Bihar in the last two weeks. However, BMC officials have taken less than 20 of them to  institutional quarantine facilities,” alleged Jayadeb Nayak, a resident of Ekamra Vihar slum in Salia Sahi. 

Nayak, a local leader and a member of Covid committee, said Salia Sahi is spread over four wards and has 43 clusters with approximately 35,000 households.

“As there is little scope for social distancing, we have been requesting the civic body to take neighbours of those testing positive to institutional quarantine facilities instead of asking them to be in home quarantine, but to no avail,” he said. 

With detection of a new case in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the slum has been increased to five.

A field level official of BMC said door-to-door surveillance is being carried out in all the slums to contain spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar COVID 19 cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp