COVID-19: Over 100 cases in three days, local infections build up in Bhubaneswar

A total of 45 new cases detected on Friday, 10 were local and the administration could not point at the source of infection.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Violating social distance norms, people wait outside a shopping mall in Bhubaneswar on Friday (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Local cases continue to build up fast in Bhubaneswar as the capital reports a rise in the coronavirus cases.

The cases came in from Badagada Brit Colony, Patia, Suka Vihar, Surya Nagar, Chandrasekharpur and Ghatikia.

A 27-year-old man from BJB Nagar, working as a driver in a private hospital, and a 20-year-old girl from GGP Colony undergoing treatment in a private hospital were also found infected. With today’s cases, the Capital tally reached 602.

The last 100 cases in the City have come in just three days. Between July 8 and 10, Bhubaneswar recorded 123 cases.

Eleven persons of a Central Government hospital, who were in home quarantine, also tested positive.

The other cases related to home quarantine are from Dumduma, Samantarapur, Jayadev Vihar, Ebaranga, Satya Vihar, Patrapada, Ghatikia, Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli, Ganga Nagar, Suka Vihar, Old Town, Baramunda, Kalinga Nagar and Palaspalli.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials said contact tracing of the infected persons has been geared up.

“As a preventive measure, primary contacts, family members and neighbours of the patients have also been put in home quarantine,” they said.

Meanwhile, six persons infected with the virus have also recovered in last 24 hours. Of the 602 cases, 286 are active cases. The death toll stands at seven.

Police Seva Bhawan closed for 48 hours

After a constable of Mangalabag police station in Cuttack tested positive on Thursday, the Commissionerate Police has decided to disinfect its headquarters, Police Seva Bhawan, here and close it down for staff and public for 48 hours till July 13 morning.

