COVID-19 cases spiking but people support can help break chain: Bhubaneswar civic body chief

BHUBANESWAR: Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury on Saturday asserted that the corporation has been aggressive in its testing and contact tracing in the State Capital where COVID cases have spiked.

Chaudhury felt that social distancing norms are being violated in the City and urged people to cooperate.

“This fight can be won with cooperation from the people,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, he said the City reported 310 cases between July 1 and 10 of which, 61 were linked to health establishments, while 212 had travel history and link with earlier positive cases.

There are 37 local cases in which source of infection remained unknown, he admitted.

“To contain spread of virus in local cases where source of transmission remained unknown or doubtful, we conduct test of all primary contacts of the patients, put 50 to 100 neighbours in home quarantine and launch active surveil - lance for 14 days,” Chaudhury said and added that when required, the areas were declared containment zones.

In cases where BMC managed to get the link, patients were immediately shifted to Covid hospitals, their primary and secondary contacts were quarantined, immediate contacts tested and the entire area sanitised.

The Municipal Commissioner said in view of the increasing number of cases in slums, a special strategy has been devised.

“No home quarantine is allowed in slum areas,” he said. Due to cooperation from communities, they have successfully handled coronavirus outbreak in Blue Wheel Hospital, Mancheswar, Subash Nagar and Laxmi Bazar, he added.

Around 43 persons had tested positive in the Covid-19 outbreak in Bluewheel hospital. However, except two elderly persons who succumbed to the infection due to co-morbidities, all others recovered.

“To check spread of the virus, 250 persons including all hospital staff were put in home quarantine and tested. All of them were found negative,” Chaudhary said.

Similarly, in Mancheswar case where 38 out of 87 persons of an industrial unit tested positive, all were put in quarantine. All the 38 patients have recovered.