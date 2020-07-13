STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar's slum dwellers skip COVID-19 quarantine fearing livelihood loss

Two individuals, who returned from hotspots to Salia Sahi, didn't adhere to the mandatory institutional quarantine norms after which it raised concerns for authorities.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:00 AM

Daily wage labourers waiting for work ignoring social distance at Nayapalli Durga puja pandal in Bhubaneswar

Daily wage labourers waiting for work ignoring social distance at Nayapalli Durga puja pandal in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fear of livelihood loss as well as stigma is prompting residents of slums to evade quarantine in the City, leaving the BMC on its toes.

Two individuals, who returned from hotspot districts to Salia Sahi, didn’t adhere to the mandatory institutional quarantine norms after which it raised concerns for the BMC struggling to contain spread of the virus in the State Capital. The duo was supposed be in institutional quarantine before moving into the slum.

However, they tried to escape institutional quarantine and didn’t meet the surveillance teams. "After five or six days, the surveillance teams managed to convince them on Friday to give their swab samples at the collection centre and both of them tested positive," Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) Pramod Prusty said.

The two have been sent to COVID hospital and the civic body is carrying out contact tracing to isolate their primary and secondary contacts. In the last 24 hours, at least seven persons from Mahaveer Nagar and Sriram Nagar, having link to earlier positive cases, tested positive.

The civic body took them to the quarantine centres after coming to knowing of their link. Around 150 persons in the slum areas are in home quarantine. However, COVID Committee members of the slum said there are other issues affecting proper check of the virus spread in the slum area.

When surveillance teams reached Salia Sahi’s Mahaveer Nagar on Sunday to inform five neighbours of a positive person about their quarantine, they had already left for work. The BMC team stuck quarantine posters in front of their houses but will have to return on Monday again.

"Many people returning to the slum from COVID hotspot districts are reluctant to stay in quarantine as it would mean loss of work and livelihood since most of them are daily wagers," leader of Salia Sahi Anchalika Committee Jayadeb Nayak said.

Four local COVID Committees of the slum will conduct a survey in the entire area from Monday to find out the number of persons who returned to the slum in the last 20 days but have not completed their quarantine period.

Slums, however, are not the only localities where cases are rapidly increasing. In a major spike of COVID-19 cases, 64 individuals tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital in last 24 hours, highest single day spike so far, taking the tally to 702. The new confirmed cases included 28 local contacts and 36 home quarantined persons. As many as 13 persons tested positive for the virus were also recovered in the last 24 hours.

