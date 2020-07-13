Government closes temporary medical centres in Cuttack with reduced migrant inflow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to close down the temporary medical centres (TMCs) in Cuttack district to free the school buildings in view of the reduced migrant inflow. Saurav Garg, COVID observer for the district, told mediapersons that 617 TMCs were opened which received 23,110 returnees.

Incentive of Rs 2,000 each has been paid to 6,707 migrants after successful completion of their quarantine period, he said. Garg said the TMCs are being replaced by cluster TMCs for a group of adjoining gram panchayats and Covid Care Homes (CCHs) in each panchayat as per the guidelines issued by the State Government.

At least 61 cluster TMCs with 1,465 beds are ready in which 105 people have been accommodated. This arrangement has been made keeping in view of the number of returnees and geographic consideration , he informed. He said that 339 CCHs in 373 GPs are ready for shortterm stay of positive cases before they are moved to the CCHs or Covid Hospitals.

Similarly, 3,315 beds have been made ready in the CCHs. Stating that 5,703 ward committees have been formed across 2,295 villages of the district to monitor new arrivals and adhere to home quarantine, he said each committee has ward member, SHG representative and ASHA/anganwadi worker as member.

Garg said that facilities have been created to treat 700 positive patients in the district which include 150 beds at Ashwini COVID Hospital, 150 beds at GIMSAR COVID Health Centre, Athagarh and 400 beds at two Covid Care Centres at DRIEMS, Tangi and Bidyadharpur.