Lady IIC rescues duo, nabs 11 abductors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Lady inspector, with just two support staff and a driver, fought off a group of anti-socials and rescued two construction supervisors from their clutches when they were allegedly escaping in Rayagada district on Monday. K Singhpur inspector-incharge (IIC) Sukuma Hansdah was patrolling the area with a havildar, home guard and police van driver when she received information about the miscreants and intercepted them, Rayagada SP Saravana Vivek M said. Hansdah raided when the anti-socials were taking the supervisors to their hideout.

Braving the inclement weather and bad roads, she nabbed 11 accused and seized five motorcycles from their possession. They were then handed over to Kashipur police. A contractor, Bhimsen Naik, has undertaken a road construct i o n wo rk n e a r Mandibisi village within Kashipur police limits. At about 4 pm on Monday, 14 bikeborne miscreants came to the construction site and inquired about the road construction work from the labourers and supervisors present there. Sources said, the anti-socials were looking for Naik but since he was not present, they abducted two supervisors Jitendra Naik (25) and Senapati Naik (40) and demanded `10 lakh ransom for their release.

They threatened that if the contractor did not give them the money, they would kill the two supervisors. On their way, they group encountered Hansdah who went after them and arrested 11 of them. Three members of the group managed to flee. “Kashipur police have registered a case in this regard under Sections 364A, 386 and 34 of IPC and further probe is on,” said the SP.