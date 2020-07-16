Bhubaneswar schools shine in CBSE Class X exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS many as 91.5 per cent (pc) students from Odisha cleared the annual Class X Board Examination- 2020 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were announced on Wednesday. Boys with a pass rate of 91.6 pc outperformed girls (91.2 pc) in the State, though the pass rate of girls (92.6 pc) in the Bhubaneswar region - comprising Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - remained 1.61 pc more than boys (91.06 pc).

CBSE Bhubaneswar region Regional Director T Mate said the overall pass percentage of students in the Bhubaneswar region is 91.7 pc, while the pass percentage of regular students is 93.2 pc - 2.7 pc more than the previous year. “In spite of the Covid-19 crisis, performance of our students was good,” he said. Out of 37,423 candidates from Odisha, 21,395 boys and 16,128 girls, appeared the exam of which 34,333 candidates - 19,609 boys and 14,724 girls - cleared it successfully. Apart from Odisha, pass percentage of other two states under Bhubaneswar region - Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - remained 90.09 pc and 93.7 pc respectively. Bhubaneswar region secured seventh rank among all the regions.

Trivandrum region with 99.2 pc topped the list. Schools in the Capital city performed well with some posting 100 pc pass percentage. Three among these schools are ODM Public School, Mother’s Public School and DAV Pokhariput. Priya Somadutta Nayak, Ankita Mondal and Ritika Behera, who scored 99.2 per cent, became the ODM school toppers. Chairman-cum-Principal of ODM Satyabrata Minaketan congratulated all the students for their success. At Mother’s Public School, 35 students secured above 95 pc. Adyasha Biswal and Rohan Jena who secured 98.2 pc emerged as school toppers. Biswajeet Nayak with 99.4 pc topped DAV Pokhariput and the school average was 87.6 pc. In DAV Kalinga Nagar, 12.6 pc students secured more than 95 pc and Krishnapriya Agarwala topped with 98.4 per cent. Tanmana Mishra of DAV Public School at Chandrasekharpur bagged 99 pc.

OTHER ACHIEVERS

Sutirth Rath with 98.4 pc topped SAI International, while Manvi Agarwal and Shradha Agrawal became the joint topper of SAI International Residential School with 96.8 pc

Of 249 students of St Xavier’s, Khandagiri, 40 secured over 95 pc and 96 students scored over 90 pc. Anirudh Dhal with 99 pc became the topper.

In St Xavier’s at Kedargouri, all the 124 students cleared the test. Barenya Mohapatra and Ritika Pani who scored 98.4 pc topped

Manyata Patra with 99 pc became the BJEM topper.