COVID-19 recovery rate slows down as Bhubaneswar reports highest single-day spike of 90 cases

Of the 107 cases reported in Khurda district, the Capital city region accounted for the most.

Published: 16th July 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

An ariel view of busy Rupali square in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

An ariel view of busy Rupali square in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | BISWANATH SWAIN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar’s COVID graph continued its upward climb as the city reported its highest single-day spike of 90 cases, taking the tally to 859 on Wednesday. Of the 107 cases reported in Khurda district, the Capital city region accounted for the most. The death toll in the city also rose to 11 after a 72-year-old patient succumbed on the day. However, what should be of more concern is of the 90 cases, 27 were local infections. At least six including a driver, a frontline health worker and two employees have been linked to private hospitals. A 23-yearold youth from Khandagiri and a seven-year-old girl from Gandamunda who had visited private hospitals also tested positive in the last 24 hours. In at least 12 cases, source of infection has not been established.

They were reported from Jagamara Jagamohan Nagar, Ghatikia, Laxmisagar, Bharatpur Mahalaxmi Vihar, Rasulgarh, Chandrasekharpur, Nayapalli Gajapati Nagar slum, Unit-IV MLA Colony, Rasulgarh GGP Colony, Patrapada Phuleswari slum and Kolathia Meanwhile, though the number of confirmed cases is on the rise in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area with over 50 per cent being active cases, the rate of recovery has been on a decline. Statistics for last two weeks of June and first 14 days of July shows that recovery rate in the current month has dropped by 23 per cent. During July 1-14 period, as many as 449 patients were admitted to hospitals whereas only 176 were discharged, pegging the recovery rate at 39.19 per cent. Compare this to June 17-30 period, when 188 patients were admitted and 117 discharged, the recovery rate was around 62.23 per cent. The average daily ratio of patient inflow and discharge in the city which was 13:8 in June second half has widened to 32:12 in first fourteen days of July.

Bhubaneswar’s overall recovery rate 47 per cent is substantially lower than the State average of 67 per cent. Even rural Khurda fares far better with 83 per cent recovery. The Capital city accounts for around 70 per cent of the total cases reported in Khurda district. The slow recovery rate amid increase in patient load on city hospitals has prompted BMC to allow home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients in non-slum areas. Officials said, BMC is also planning to create a 500-bed Covid care facility with help of HiTech and another 150- bed hospital with the help of Aditya Care to strengthen its existing health infrastructure.

Khurda Collector Sitansu Kumar Rout said they have signed MoU with SUM and IIS for creation of a 500-bed Covid care centre at Jamujhari along with a 300-bed centre at Khudupur to reduce patient load from SUM and other hospitals in Bhubaneswar. The district administration is also working with Nilachal Hospital to set up a 156-bed Covid hospital with 15 ICU bed, he said. Presently, as many as 462 cases are active accounting for around 53 per cent of the total cases reported in the city. At least 61 per cent of the cases have been reported in last 15 days. Between July 1 and 15, the city added 527 new cases to its Covid tally.

