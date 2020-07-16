Four held for killing liquor outlet employee in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least four suspects involved in the killing of a liquor outlet employee within Khurda Town police limits were nabbed from Nayagarh district. Khurda police had informed their counterparts in Nayagarh about the crime.

After receiving the information, Nayagarh police had conducted blocking within the limits of their police stations to prevent the accused from fleeing. “At about 9 pm on Tuesday, four suspects travelling in a BMW car were nabbed by Ranpur police,” said an officer of Nayagarh district. The anti-socials were later handed over to Khurda police along with the luxury car, he added. As per reports, three youths went in a BMW car to the liquor counter on Tuesday evening. Then they called their three associates to the spot and had an argument with the liquor outlet’s security man and another staff after they refused to provide them alcohol as the shop was about to close.

One of them attacked a staffer Amiya Barik with a knife and he died on the spot. Police said out of the six anti-socials, three are suspected behind attacking a youth with a knife within Nayapalli police limits on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said the BMW’s driver is a native of Bhubaneswar and he was possibly involved in both the crimes. Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain said investigation is on and the details wi l l be disclosed on Thursday.