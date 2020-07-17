STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Spurt in COVID-19 cases from Bhubaneswar hospitals keeps civic body on toes

While the increasing number of local cases having hospital link has raised an alarm, the civic body has not been able to provide details on source of infection in many cases.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecting swab sample near Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

A health worker collecting swab sample near Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 tally of the Capital inches closure to 1,000- mark, increasing number of positive cases from city hospitals has become a matter of worry for the State Government in its fight against the pandemic.

The city reported 60 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 919 on Thursday. The new cases included 28 local contacts from Bhimatangi, Jagamara, Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Bomikhal, Nayapalli, Patia, Salia Sahi, Shyampur and other areas. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said in 25 per cent local cases, the infected persons were frontline health workers.

Three employees from a Government hospital and one each from a private and a central government hospitals were among persons testing positive for the virus. Between Monday and Wednesday, 10 health workers from different hospitals in the city had tested positive.

As per BMC data, at least 22 frontline health workers have been infected with the virus between July 7 and 16. Similarly, 14 persons who had visited different city hospitals for treatment or to attend patients in these 10 days have also been found to be infected. While the increasing number of local cases having hospital link has raised an alarm, the civic body has not been able to provide details on source of infection in many cases.

With hundreds of patients visiting hospitals every day, BMC’s attempt to not disclose the name of healthcare facilities where positive cases are surfacing remains another cause of concern. While Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comment, senior officials of the civic body, dealing with the COVID management, remained tight-lipped on this matter. The city, now, has 504 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar COVID cases Bhubaneswar hospitals COVID Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp