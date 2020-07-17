Spurt in COVID-19 cases from Bhubaneswar hospitals keeps civic body on toes

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 tally of the Capital inches closure to 1,000- mark, increasing number of positive cases from city hospitals has become a matter of worry for the State Government in its fight against the pandemic.

The city reported 60 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 919 on Thursday. The new cases included 28 local contacts from Bhimatangi, Jagamara, Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Bomikhal, Nayapalli, Patia, Salia Sahi, Shyampur and other areas. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said in 25 per cent local cases, the infected persons were frontline health workers.

Three employees from a Government hospital and one each from a private and a central government hospitals were among persons testing positive for the virus. Between Monday and Wednesday, 10 health workers from different hospitals in the city had tested positive.

As per BMC data, at least 22 frontline health workers have been infected with the virus between July 7 and 16. Similarly, 14 persons who had visited different city hospitals for treatment or to attend patients in these 10 days have also been found to be infected. While the increasing number of local cases having hospital link has raised an alarm, the civic body has not been able to provide details on source of infection in many cases.

With hundreds of patients visiting hospitals every day, BMC’s attempt to not disclose the name of healthcare facilities where positive cases are surfacing remains another cause of concern. While Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comment, senior officials of the civic body, dealing with the COVID management, remained tight-lipped on this matter. The city, now, has 504 active cases.