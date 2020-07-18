STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BPUT postpones final semester examinations till July 31 due to lockdown restrictions across Odisha

Published: 18th July 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) postponed its online ‘exit opportunity’ final semester examinations for various courses on Saturday.

Examinations have been deferred for students of MBA, BPharm, BTech, MSc (integrated) and MBA (PT) courses till July 31 due to the lockdown in Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur and Rourkela.

The student and college-level registration for the online exit opportunity final semester examinations 2019-2020 has also been extended till July 31.

The university had started conducting its online exit opportunity final semester from July 9. “The UGC has mandated conduct of examinations.

"Since we cannot cancel the tests as they have already started, we decided to postpone them. We have already published results for three subjects,” said BPUT Director (Examinations) Deepak Kumar Sahoo.

So far, at least 15,000 BPUT students have appeared for the mock tests online from remote locations.

According to the university, 100 per cent attendance was marked for the exit-opportunity exams of Bachelor in Planning, while 99 per cent for Bachelor in Architecture.

Earlier in the day, the Orissa High Court had also dismissed a plea filed by a group of students demanding cancellation of the online tests.

For representational purposes
