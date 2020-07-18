STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Community transmission feared as cases in Bhubaneswar breach 1,000 mark

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials said the new cases include 52 cases of local transmission and the rest are related to home quarantine.

Published: 18th July 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a record surge, Bhubaneswar recorded 124 new cases on Friday, pushing the total beyond 1,000 mark.

The city accounted for 17 per cent of all the cases detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the new cases include 52 cases of local transmission and the rest are related to home quarantine.

Nine of the local cases are from different Government and private hospitals that include frontline health workers, a security guard and a driver.

ALSO READ | Seven employees of media houses infected with COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

A 20-yearold girl from Mangala Basti in Ganga Nagar was a service provider at Bhubaneswar airport. Similarly, at least 12 patients are from city slums.

They include four from Salia Sahi, two from Mangala Basti, one each from Tarini Basti, Bisweswari Basti, Puleswari Basti, Haladipadia, Mahisakhala and Sitapur.

Cases have also been reported from many non-slum areas of the city including Saheed Nagar, Gajapati Nagar, Old Town, Rasulgarh, Nayapalli, Kalinga Nagar, Dumduma Raghunath Nagar, Nilachakra Nagar and other places.

However, what remains a matter of concern is that there has been no mention about sources of infection in it least half of the local cases reported from Chintamaniswar, Dumduma, Ganga Nagar, Nayapalli Nuasahi, Trinath slum, Sitapur slum, Phuleswari slum, Haladipadia, Palasuni Siripur Nuasahi, Rasulgarh and Kolothia.

BMC officials said while primary contacts of the patients have been home quarantined, contact tracing is continuing to ascertain the source of infection in the local cases.

The total number of Covid- 19 positive cases in the city has increased to 1,043. With 457 recovered, the active cases remain at 574.

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 cases spiraling rapidly in the city, the Municipal Corporation has declared three places including Unit-IV market and its periphery as containment zones until further orders.

A joint enforcement team of BMC and BDA led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath sealed the Unit - IV market and other markets and shops in the vicinity.

“Multiple cases were detected from the locality in the last three days, for which the market has been sealed to prevent any kind of gathering,” Rath said.

The civic body has also declared the Sitapur and Trinath slums in Nayapalli as containment zones after detection of multiple Covid cases from the area in the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp