COVID-19: Community transmission feared as cases in Bhubaneswar breach 1,000 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a record surge, Bhubaneswar recorded 124 new cases on Friday, pushing the total beyond 1,000 mark.

The city accounted for 17 per cent of all the cases detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the new cases include 52 cases of local transmission and the rest are related to home quarantine.

Nine of the local cases are from different Government and private hospitals that include frontline health workers, a security guard and a driver.

A 20-yearold girl from Mangala Basti in Ganga Nagar was a service provider at Bhubaneswar airport. Similarly, at least 12 patients are from city slums.

They include four from Salia Sahi, two from Mangala Basti, one each from Tarini Basti, Bisweswari Basti, Puleswari Basti, Haladipadia, Mahisakhala and Sitapur.

Cases have also been reported from many non-slum areas of the city including Saheed Nagar, Gajapati Nagar, Old Town, Rasulgarh, Nayapalli, Kalinga Nagar, Dumduma Raghunath Nagar, Nilachakra Nagar and other places.

However, what remains a matter of concern is that there has been no mention about sources of infection in it least half of the local cases reported from Chintamaniswar, Dumduma, Ganga Nagar, Nayapalli Nuasahi, Trinath slum, Sitapur slum, Phuleswari slum, Haladipadia, Palasuni Siripur Nuasahi, Rasulgarh and Kolothia.

BMC officials said while primary contacts of the patients have been home quarantined, contact tracing is continuing to ascertain the source of infection in the local cases.

The total number of Covid- 19 positive cases in the city has increased to 1,043. With 457 recovered, the active cases remain at 574.

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 cases spiraling rapidly in the city, the Municipal Corporation has declared three places including Unit-IV market and its periphery as containment zones until further orders.

A joint enforcement team of BMC and BDA led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath sealed the Unit - IV market and other markets and shops in the vicinity.

“Multiple cases were detected from the locality in the last three days, for which the market has been sealed to prevent any kind of gathering,” Rath said.

The civic body has also declared the Sitapur and Trinath slums in Nayapalli as containment zones after detection of multiple Covid cases from the area in the last 24 hours.