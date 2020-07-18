STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No one to enter or exit Bhubaneswar, Cuttack without permission under lockdown 5.0: CP

The lockdown that began from 9 pm on Friday, would continue till July 31 midnight and there will be no weekend shutdown from Saturday.

Kalinga Stadium Road wears a deserted look during weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lockdown 5.0 will be stricter than the previous ones in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, warned Commissionerate Police on Friday.

Citizens cannot enter or leave the Twin City without obtaining permission from the police, said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Only people with medical urgency or any other emergency can leave or enter Cuttack and Bhubaneswar after dialling 100 and obtaining vehicle passes via messages.

During the lockdown, only vegetable shops and grocery stores will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 1 pm.

The Police Commissioner requested people to walk till their nearest vegetable shop, grocery store and refrain from using vehicles during the 14- day lockdown period.

He warned that legal action will be initiated and vehicles seized if any citizen is found travelling on a two-wheeler or car.

Police have urged senior citizens not to venture out of their houses and requested their family members and neighbours to buy essentials for them.

Besides, home delivery of essential items has been permitted by the State Government.

Employees of hospital and other healthcare facilities as well as staff of medicine wholesale and retail shops have been exempted from commuting during the lockdown.

Hospital staff can show their identity cards or letters issued by their managements while commuting to office and returning home.

Medicine wholesale and retail outlet staff can also show the letters issued by owners of the shops for travelling from their home to workplace.

For Bhubaneswar, police have created a WhatsApp group having an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), vegetables and grocery shop owners and LPG cylinder suppliers as its members to ensure availability of the essential items.

Banks have been directed to operate with 25 per cent workforce while IT and Information Technology Enabled Service providers asked to operate with 10 per cent workforce.

For marriage and funerals during the lockdown, permission can be obtained from the local police stations.

Police said Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and railway station will continue to function during the period. Hotels on highways are allowed to provide takeaways to truck drivers but no dine-in would be permitted.

New protocols

  • Only people with medical urgency or any other emergency can leave and enter Cuttack and Bhubaneswar after dialling 100 and obtaining vehicle passes via messages

  • For marriage and funerals during the lockdown, permission can be obtained from the local police stations

  • Banks and IT service providers can operate with only 25 and 10 pc workforce respectively

