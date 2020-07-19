Doctor kills father over ‘illicit affair’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 73-year-old father in his house at Jagamohan Nagar area. The 31-year-old accused is an AYUSH doctor and was posted at a community health centre in Banpur.

He had resigned on July 9 and was staying in his home within Khandagiri police limits with his elder sister and father. Suspecting that his wife was having an illicit relationship with his father, he had frequent arguments with them in the last three months. Perturbed over the fights, his wife went to her father’s house along with her two children a month back.

However, the accused told the investigators that he had never witnessed anything which could substantiate his allegations against his father and wife. On Thursday afternoon, the accused had an argument with his father, who is a retired State Government employee, and started raining blows on him.

The elderly man’s daughter intervened and rushed him to Capital Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead after 2 pm. Khandagiri police received information in this regard on Friday and arrested the accused after registering a case against him under Section 302 of IPC. Police informed that the victim had sustained external and internal injuries in the attack. Further investigation is on.