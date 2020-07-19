STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Doctor kills father over ‘illicit affair’

A doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 73-year-old father in his house at Jagamohan Nagar area.

Published: 19th July 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 73-year-old father in his house at Jagamohan Nagar area. The 31-year-old accused is an AYUSH doctor and was posted at a community health centre in Banpur.

He had resigned on July 9 and was staying in his home within Khandagiri police limits with his elder sister and father. Suspecting that his wife was having an illicit relationship with his father, he had frequent arguments with them in the last three months. Perturbed over the fights, his wife went to her father’s house along with her two children a month back.

However, the accused told the investigators that he had never witnessed anything which could substantiate his allegations against his father and wife. On Thursday afternoon, the accused had an argument with his father, who is a retired State Government employee, and started raining blows on him.

The elderly man’s daughter intervened and rushed him to Capital Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead after 2 pm. Khandagiri police received information in this regard on Friday and arrested the accused after registering a case against him under Section 302 of IPC.  Police informed that the victim had sustained external and internal injuries in the attack. Further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AYUSH doctor Capital Hospital Doctor
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp