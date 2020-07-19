Forced into begging, minor flees Maharashtra, tests Covid positive in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Forced into begging by his father, a minor boy fled home in Maharashtra and reached Bhubaneswar only to test Covid positive. The 15-year-old boy was rescued from the city railway station four days back by the Railway Childline.

After arriving at the railway station on Wednesday morning, he went to the Railway Childline and requested officials to shift him to a childcare shelter. He was taken to Capital Hospital for Covid-19 test and then produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) the same day. The boy, initially, said he had fled a childcare centre in West Bengal. It was during counselling by CWC that the boy told them that he had fled a childcare shelter in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar and also provided the facility’s contacts.

“Officials of the shelter home at Ulhasnagar confirmed that the boy was with them for some time before he was handed over to his family”, informed Nepal Ghadei, Coordinator of Railway Childline. The boy’s mother had passed away and his father is a drunkard who forced him into begging. The unwilling kid fled home. The boy appeared to be in need of medical support as well as psychological care.

The CWC directed the HBT-run Railway Childline to shift the boy to Ruchika Childcare Centre. On reaching the centre, the minor refused to be admitted initially. He was kept in an isolation room at the facility along with two other boys as his test report had not arrived. On Friday evening, the boy’s samples tested positive. He was asymptomatic and shifted to a Covid hospital on Saturday.

Ruchika Chief Executive Officer Benudhar Senapati said, the two other boys in the isolation room, four staff of the shelter home who had come in direct contact with him have been asked to quarantine themselves. Similarly, eight staff of Railway Childline have been isolated and also undergone Covid-19 test and their reports are awaited. The Bhubaneswar Childline office which is located on the Ruchika premises has also been closed for three days for sanitisation.