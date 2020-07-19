In Capital Hospital, Covid strike cripples OPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A quiet build-up of Covid cases has crippled Capital Hospital forcing it to bring down operation time of all its Out Patient Departments (OPDs) - except two - by half to prevent further spread of the virus. The general and emergency OPDs will continue to function as usual but OPDs of other departments including cardiology, medicine, surgery, gynaec, pediatrics, ENT and orthopedics will function only during the day, said the Hospital Superintendent.

Attendant of a patient waiting near

isolation ward at Capital Hospital

without wearing a mask | EXPRESS

All these OPDs that used to run twice with 8 am-12 pm and 4 pm-6 pm shifts will only function in the first half from Monday. Timing of the three super specialty OPDs that run thrice a week will also be reduced to half to contain the spread of the infection. Apart from OPDs, the authorities have decided to reduce functioning time of the Covid report collection centre on the hospital premises from eight hours to six.

The hospital has been forced to take this drastic step as cases are being reported frequently from its campus. So far, 12 staff of the hospital including a doctor, one technician, five staff nurse and as many attendants have tested positive for the virus. Besides, sources said, four patients from gynaec ward and one patient each from medicine, pediatrics and cardiology ward have been tested Covid-19 positive.

An attendant of pathology department tested positive forcing the hospital authorities to conduct rapid antigen test of other staff of the department. The department was also sealed temporarily for disinfection. Officials said around 1,500 to 2,000 person visit the hospital for treatment and to receive reports. If the steps are not taken to regulate crowd, it may infect more staff, said Superintendent Biranchi Narayan Barik. A key challenge for the hospital, authorities admit, is many patients are not disclosing their contact link or travel history risking others.

However, what is appalling is that many people visiting the hospital do not wear masks and violate social distancing norms despite a police outpost on the campus. The policemen choose to remain silent. No fine is collected from violators in spite of repeated requests, said the hospital officials seeking intervention of the Commissionerate Police in this regard. Meanwhile, number of rapid antigen tests in the hospital has been increased. The Superintendent said while 500 tests had been done in the first phase in which three persons tested positive, another 750 tests will be done in the second phase.