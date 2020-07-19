Local spread on the rise in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Source of infection is not known in seven out of nine local cases reported from different slums here in the last 24 hours. The State Capital on Saturday reported 87 new cases taking the tally to 1,130.

Of the new cases, 46 were related to local transmission that included seven from slums. Four cases were reported from Trinath Nagar slum followed by two from Ganga Nagar Pichupadia and one each from Sabar Sahi, Unit-I Akhandalmani slum and Nayapalli Gandhi Basti.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have only shared that the two persons, who tested positive in Pichupadia slum, had travel history to a Covid hotspot district. There was no information regarding source of infection in any other cases reported from the slums.

This apart, there were around 15 other local cases where source of transmission has not been ascertained. The cases included a 65-year-old man from Balaji Govinda apartment in Jharpada, 47-year-old woman of Laxmisagar, a 29-year-old man from Rasulgarh Jagannath Nagar, three individuals, two men and a woman from Harihar Enclave in Gautam Nagar, a 44-year-old man from Kanan Vihar and a 52-year-old woman from Khandagiri Amrit Nagar.

BMC officials said while primary contacts of the patients have been quarantined, further contact tracing is on. Surveillance is continuing in the city slums and each individual having symptoms is being tested. A total 436 surveillance teams are conducting the survey covering 11,000 households and 43,000 plus individuals every day, they said.

The RMRC-ICMR is also continuing its serological survey to check if there has been any community transmission in the Capital. Meanwhile, the spike in cases in the slums and absence of source of transmission have raised serious concern.