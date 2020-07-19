Odisha draws new Covid care plan for worst-hit Ganjam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Ganjam, the Odisha Government has decided on a new strategy to contain spread of the deadly virus in the district with focus on expansion of health infrastructure, more use of telemedicine and increased awareness about it among people.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra on Saturday. The new strategy is aimed at checking the rising number of casualties in the district by intensifying detection and tracing.

Ganjam district has so far recorded 5,284 Covid-19 positive cases with 3,554 recoveries. The number of active cases in the district is 1,671. However, the number of deaths is 52 while three more have also died for reasons other than Covid-19.

Spread of coronavirus in Ganjam district has become a cause of concern for the Government as it accounts for one third of the total 16,701 Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha till now. The district has also reported more than half of the total 86 deaths due coronavirus in the State.

It was decided that emergency ward and OPD will be immediately reopened in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur. Steps have been initiated to ensure that the emergency ward will remain open 24X7. An additional superintendent will be appointed for the medical college to assist the superintendent in Covid-19 management.

A decision has also been taken to convert the paediatric ward of MKCG MCH into a 100-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) which will be under the direct supervision of the district collector. Besides, two more CCCs with 150 bed each will be opened at Bidyutpur and Sishumandir to be run by the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Ten per cent beds will be reserved at CCCs and Community Health Centres for patients with respiratory distress who are brought to the hospital late. A psychiatrist will be appointed for tele-counselling the Covid-19 patients. Recovered Covid-19 patients will be appointed as Covid monitors for counselling at least 10 patients. They will be given incentive of `1000 each. Besides, Covid kits will be provided to patients who are in home isolation. The district collector will reserve rooms of all hotels in Berhampur and Gopalpur for frontline workers including doctors.

In the offing

● Emergency ward and OPD will be immediately reopened at MKCG

● Paediatric ward of MKCG MCH will be converted into a 100-bed Covid Care Centre

● 2 more CCCs with 150 bed each to be opened at Bidyutpur and Sishumandir

● Psychiatrist will be appointed for tele-counselling Covid-19 patients

● Recovered patients to be appointed as Covid monitors for counselling at least 10 patients

