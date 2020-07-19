STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha draws new Covid care plan for worst-hit Ganjam

Fatality in the district reaches 52; number of cases rise to 5284.

Published: 19th July 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Body of a Covid victim being taken for cremation in Ganjam(File Photo)

Body of a Covid victim being taken for cremation in Ganjam(File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Ganjam, the Odisha Government has decided on a new strategy to contain spread of the deadly virus in the district with focus on expansion of health infrastructure, more use of telemedicine and increased awareness about it among people.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra on Saturday. The new strategy is aimed at checking the rising number of casualties in the district by intensifying detection and tracing.

Ganjam district has so far recorded 5,284 Covid-19 positive cases with 3,554 recoveries. The number of active cases in the district is 1,671. However, the number of deaths is 52 while three more have also died for reasons other than Covid-19.

Spread of coronavirus in Ganjam district has become a cause of concern for the Government as it accounts for one third of the total 16,701 Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha till now. The district has also reported more than half of the total 86 deaths due coronavirus in the State.

It was decided that emergency ward and OPD will be immediately reopened in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur. Steps have been initiated to ensure that the emergency ward will remain open 24X7. An additional superintendent will be appointed for the medical college to assist the superintendent in Covid-19 management.

A decision has also been taken to convert the paediatric ward of MKCG MCH into a 100-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) which will be under the direct supervision of the district collector. Besides, two more CCCs with 150 bed each will be opened at Bidyutpur and Sishumandir to be run by the Berhampur Municipal Corporation. 

Ten per cent beds will be reserved at CCCs and Community Health Centres for patients with respiratory distress who are brought to the hospital late. A psychiatrist will be appointed for tele-counselling the Covid-19 patients. Recovered Covid-19 patients will be appointed as Covid monitors for counselling at least 10 patients. They will be given incentive of `1000 each. Besides, Covid kits will be provided to patients who are in home isolation.  The district collector will reserve rooms of all hotels in Berhampur and Gopalpur for frontline workers including doctors. 

In the offing
● Emergency ward and OPD will be immediately reopened at MKCG 
● Paediatric ward of MKCG MCH will be converted into a 100-bed Covid Care Centre
● 2 more CCCs with 150 bed each to be opened at Bidyutpur and Sishumandir 
● Psychiatrist will be appointed for tele-counselling Covid-19 patients
● Recovered patients to be appointed as Covid monitors for counselling at least 10 patients
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp