Private hospitals get fresh warning

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With private hospitals brazenly ignoring the Health and Family Welfare department’s repeated instructions against discrimination, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday stepped in and warned of strong action against those denying treatment to patients from Covid-19 hotspot districts.

In his directive, Chief Secretary Tripathy said, “Patients needing medicare at hospitals/clinics need urgent attention. Instances have come of some pvt hospitals reluctant in admitting patients from hotspot districts,” (sic) Tripathy tweeted adding, “It’s ethically wrong and illegal.

Be informed that Government action against wrongdoers will be serious.” In case people face such problems, the Chief Secretary said, they must call 100 which has been instructed about how to handle the situation.

In its July 13 order, the Health department had asked all healthcare facilities to ensure that necessary medical services be provided to those in need. The directive in clear terms stated that emergency procedure should not be delayed or deferred over Covid-19 scare. The department had also asked hospitals to create an isolation ward for patients with breathing issues and those who have come from Covid hotspots.