STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Private hospitals get fresh warning

In its July 13 order, the Health department had asked all healthcare facilities to ensure that necessary medical services be provided to those in need.

Published: 19th July 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With private hospitals brazenly ignoring the Health and Family Welfare department’s repeated instructions against discrimination, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday stepped in and warned of strong action against those denying treatment to patients from Covid-19 hotspot districts.

In his directive, Chief Secretary Tripathy said, “Patients needing medicare at hospitals/clinics need urgent attention. Instances have come of some pvt hospitals reluctant in admitting patients from hotspot districts,” (sic) Tripathy tweeted adding, “It’s ethically wrong and illegal.

Be informed that Government action against wrongdoers will be serious.” In case people face such problems, the Chief Secretary said, they must call 100 which has been instructed about how to handle the situation.

In its July 13 order, the Health department had asked all healthcare facilities to ensure that necessary medical services be provided to those in need. The directive in clear terms stated that emergency procedure should not be delayed or deferred over Covid-19 scare. The department had also asked hospitals to create an isolation ward for patients with breathing issues and those who have come from Covid hotspots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp