Show sympathy to people: Dharmendra Pradhan urges police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged the law enforcing authority to be tolerant and exhibit compassion and sympathy to people during the extended Covid-19 lockdown period.

Releasing an audio message in the wake of fresh lockdown in four Covid hotspot coastal districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur, Pradhan said the severity of the pandemic is going to be felt for a long time.

“We have to wear mask, maintain social distancing and observe Covid guidelines issued by the Government till a vaccine is ready. People of the hotspot district have to cooperate with the administration during this extraordinary situation,” he said.

Giving a piece of advice to the enforcing authorities, Pradhan said the administrative machinery should show maturity while dealing with public. The spread of the virus cannot be controlled without public cooperation.

When Government orders are violated, authority concerned has to strictly enforce the law. Since the people are getting nervous and panic after losing job and livelihood, it is the responsibility of the Government to advise and counsel the people to act wisely and cooperate with the Government to safeguard their lives, he said.

Noting that the people of the State are more resilient during the time of crisis, Pradhan said they have proved their resolve to ensure a smooth Rath Yatra this year by staying away from the grand festival.

“I am confident that the people of Odisha will overcome this situation by the grace of Lord Jagannath,” Pradhan said.