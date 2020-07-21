STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As COVID-19 cases surge, Bhubaneswar civic body seeks help of locals for virus information

As the city is witnessing a rise in cases due to different reasons, containing the spread needs a strategic response.

Published: 21st July 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 12:23 PM

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi

Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the number of Covid-19 cases in the Capital increasing on a daily basis, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday urged citizens to share information regarding positive patients violating Government guidelines and putting others at risk.

“Anybody who comes across any positive case violating Government norms or ignoring advice, can intimate the zonal offices of the civic body. Informer’s identity will be kept confidential,” a BMC official said and stressed that citizens have a major role to play in community surveillance.

As the city is witnessing a rise in cases due to different reasons, containing the spread needs a strategic response. The Covid-19 contact tracing desk managed by three senior OAS officers and assisted by two senior medical officers, eight AYUSH doctors are tracing contact details of each positive cases, the official said.

Primary objective of contact tracing is to provide counselling, care and support to the patients, their immediate family members and the surrounding community, civic body officials said.The State Capital recorded 49 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the Covid tally to 1231 on Monday.

The new cases included 15 local contacts. Source of infection has not been ascertained in 11 cases reported from Ganganagar, Kharvel Nagar, Unit-III, BJB Nagar, Laxmisagar, Khandagiri, Tankapani road, Nayapalli, Bharatpur and Pokhariput.The city also reported 53 cases of recovery on the day.

TMCs in Khurda to shut down
In another development, the Khurda administration has decided to close 296 temporary medical camps and shift all 2,512 migrants staying in these facilities to 41 cluster camps.
A decision to this effect was taken during the visit of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) Anil Samal who reviewed the measures taken by the Khurda administration in rural pockets of the district to check spread of the virus. The district so far has reported 553 cases which includes 169 active cases.
To tackle the pandemic effectively, Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout said the administration has set up 195 Covid Care Homes with 2043 beds. He also informed that 11,362 persons in the district have been paid `2000 as quarantine incentive.
The RDC stressed on community involvement, sanitation and quality food at TMCs and Covid care centres.  He also reviewed the manpower requirement and advised use of e-Abhiyog, drop box, social media to address public grievances.
He visited the Covid care centre at Jamujhari and interacted with doctors.

