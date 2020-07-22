Bhubaneswar man hacked over past enmity 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth attacked his neighbour with sharp weapon in Bapuji Nagar area in broad daylight on Tuesday.The injured P Narashima was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Narashima, a resident of Pani Tanki Basti within Capital police limits, had an argument in the morning with one of his neighbours, Surendra Das. Narashima then attacked Das with a sharp weapon.

Das received first aid and was returning home when his son inquired about the

injuries. In a bid to take revenge of the attack on his father, Das’ son hacked Narashima in Bapuji Nagar area with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

A case and a counter case have been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused involved in attacking Narashima, said an officer of Capital police station.