Returnee from COVID-19 hotspot district spreads virus to 26 others in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a day’s lull, Covid-19 cases in the State Capital spiked again with 91 new cases. A returnee from the Covid hotpot district turned out to be a super spreader infecting 26 persons in Mancheswar. BMC officials said the 26 persons of a flour mill in the age group of 20 year to 62 years, tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with an employee who was infected with the virus earlier.

The person had travelled to a Covid hotspot district. The other employees, who have been tested positive, were in quarantine following detection of the first case.

A total 72 persons who tested Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours were in home quarantine. Apart from quarantine cases, the city reported 19 new cases where patients contracted the virus locally.These local cases were reported from IRC village, Laxmisagar, Chandrasekharpur, Kolathia, Patrapada, Khandagiri, Pokhariput, Saheed Nagar, Sailashree Vihar, Dumduma, Baramunda, Pokhariput and Jharpada.

The cases include three Government employees and three employees working in the Government and private health facilities. The Ganapati slum in Nayapalli area was declared as a containment zone following detection of multiple cases. Apart from positive cases, 99 persons recovered on the day.The Covid tally in the city remains at 1,343. Besides, 11 persons in the Capital have succumbed to the infection so far.