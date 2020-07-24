Bhubaneswar civic body tongue-tied on hospitals, people suffer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 29-year-old woman of Kanan Vihar area was infected with coronavirus few days after she visited a hospital in the Capital City. Similarly, another youth of Jagannath Nagar lane at Jharpada was found Covid positive on July 13. Prior to that, he had frequented a private hospital. If one follows the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s daily official Covid update, cases like this are dime a dozen.

With the BMC not disclosing names of private and public hospitals from where Covid cases are being detected, unsuspecting people visit these facilities for healthcare and contract infection. Health experts said if the BMC or Health department discloses names of hospitals, number of infected persons and sanitation measures undertaken on a daily basis, a person seeking medical attention can be more careful.

“People have a right to know and make informed choices about which hospital to go. There are instances where employees of private hospitals have been infected but there is no clear information on public domain. All this has happened a few weeks after BMC inspected the healthcare facilities and issued cautions following the Bluewheel Hospital incident,” said a health expert.

More than 300 healthcare workers, including doctors have tested positive across the State and OPD visit to three premier health institutions - AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College and Hospital and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer at Cuttack - has been restricted. At least 95 per cent of the affected frontline health workers were from non Covid hospitals which indicate breach of safety protocols by healthcare institutions despite a surge in cases.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra, however, offered a different argument. “If name of hospitals is disclosed, there will be more pressure on other hospitals. We are advising people not to visit hospitals unless there is any urgency,” he said.

While most of other States disclose names of hospitals whenever positive cases are reported and also display status of infrastructure like bed strength, ICU and ventilator availability and their occupancy position, Odisha has preferred to keep everything under wraps.