In lockdown, Bhubaneswar reports 126 new cases

The State Capital reported a record spike of 126 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 1,469.

Published: 24th July 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 10:03 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital reported a record spike of 126 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 1,469.For the second time, the daily Covid count crossed 100-mark. Bhubaneswar had earlier reported 124 cases on July 17 when the two-week lockdown was enforced in the city.

BMC and RMRC staff conducting
sero surveillance in Bhubaneswar
on Thursday | Irfana

On the other hand, 35 more staff of the flour mill at Mancheswar were detected Covid positive. On Wednesday, 26 employees of the mill were found infected. BMC officials said all the employees were in quarantine after coming in contact with one staff who tested positive.  Of the new cases in the city, 93 were related to quarantine, while the remaining 33 were local contacts.

The local cases included two more persons from Mancheswar Industrial Estate, whose source of infection has not been shared by the civic body.  Eight frontline workers of a Central Government hospital and three private hospitals also figured in the list.

Two locally transmitted persons had travel history to Covid hotspot districts, while source of infection has not been ascertained in the rest 21 cases reported from IRC village, Unit-I, Nayapalli Nuasahi, Niladri Vihar, Unit-IX Gridco Colony, Unit-II, Unit-III, Pokhariput, Palasuni, Lewis road, Bharatpur, Budheswari Colony, Sahid Nagar, Ashok Nagar, New Forest Park area, Unit-VIII Gopabandhu Nagar slum and SBI Colony and Bhoi Nagar.With the new cases, the city now has 651 active cases.The BMC Commissioner said increase in testing capacity has helped the civic body detect more number of cases. The civic body has planned to ramp up its testing capacity to 1,400 in the coming days.

Bhubaneswar COVID 19
