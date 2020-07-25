Bhubaneswar reports record 248 cases, spread to newer areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital is witnessing an alarming spread of coronavirus with the city recording daily highs and the geographical expansion of Covid-19 across localities becoming a cause of major concern. On Friday, the city reported 248 cases, taking the tally to 1,717.

BMC officials said 41 cases were related to local transmission, while the rest 207 cases were linked to quarantine. The mater of concern, however, was detection of 27 staff from a private hospital, whose name and address was not disclosed by the civic body. All the health workers, however, were in quarantine, they said and added that they had come in contact with a person tested positive earlier. Two employees of a Central Government hospital and one employee of a State-run hospital in the city were also found infected.

Apart from the hospitals, a number of cases were reported from the city slums, although all were linked to home quarantine.

At least, 45 persons from Hari Nagar slum who had come in contact with a Covid patient tested positive. Similarly, 20 persons from Sitapur slum having link to another Covid patient were also found infected.The 41 cases of local transmission included three cases from IRC Village, two cases at Khandagiri and Laxmisagar and one case each at Palasuni, Rasulgarh Sabar Sahi, Shastri Nagar, Bhimatangi, Niladri Vihar, Baramunda, Patrapada, Nayapalli Nuasahi, Gandhi Market, Jharpada, Sai Vihar, Unit - IV, Chakeisiani and other places where source of infection has remained untraced.

With the new cases, city’s Covid tally increased to 1,717 which include 870 active cases and 834 recoveries.Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said measures are being taken to contain the spread. “Our contact tracing is on. We are hopeful that situation will improve during the lockdown as most cases detected during these days are related to quarantine,” he said.‘If the testing capacity is strengthened further, we would be able to cover more suspected cases and be able to tackle the situation more effectively,’ he added.