Bhubaneswar sees 49 new local cases, continues to remain COVID-19 hotspot

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital continued to remain a COVID hostpot with 111 more persons testing positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Worse, around 45 per cent of the fresh cases were related to local transmission.

As many as 49 persons were found infected locally and the remaining were tested positive while undergoing quarantine.

According to BMC officials, nine cases were reported from the Aiginia godown leaving locals panicked. The civic officials, however, clarified that the patients were in quarantine after coming in contact with a positive patient. The local cases included a 40-year-old male and a 35-year-old female of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) near AIIMS having travel history to COVID hotspot Ganjam.

BPSPA sources said the two officers undergoing training had visited their homes in Ganjam district on June 25 and returned on July 15. However, as they had returned from a hotspot district, they were not allowed into the academy.

Another 30-year-old male staff of Comissionerate Police, having no travel history or link with any positive patient has also been tested positive. This apart, five frontline workers of different Government and private hospitals were found infected. Source of infection is not known yet in at least 38 cases reported from Jayadev Vihar, Salia Sahi Janata Nagar, Bomikhal, Patharbandha basti, Unit-VI Ganga Nagar, Unit- VI new airport road, Unit- IV, IRC village, Bhoi Nagar, Station slum, Chakeisiani, Vani Vihar, Kharvel Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, Tati Basti, CRP Rental Colony, Sundarpada, Jharpada, Jagamara, Kalpana, Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Sailashree Vihar, Badagada Brit colony, New Forest Park, Nayapalli and Maa Mangala slum.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the COVID tally of the city has increased to 1,828 which includes 863 active cases and 952 recoveries.

Of the total cases reported in the city till date, 1,410 are from non-slum areas, while 418 are belongs to slums. “Most of the cases as asymptomatic. Around 1,064 tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic,” he said.