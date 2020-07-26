STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar sees 49 new local cases, continues to remain COVID-19 hotspot

Of the total cases reported in the city till date, 1,410 are from non-slum areas, while 418 are belongs to slums.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

According to BMC officials, nine cases were reported from the Aiginia godown leaving locals panicked. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital continued to remain a COVID hostpot with 111 more persons testing positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Worse, around 45 per cent of the fresh cases were related to local transmission. 

As many as 49 persons were found infected locally and the remaining were tested positive while undergoing quarantine. 

According to BMC officials, nine cases were reported from the Aiginia godown leaving locals panicked. The civic officials, however, clarified that the patients were in quarantine after coming in contact with a positive patient. The local cases included a 40-year-old male and a 35-year-old female of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) near AIIMS having travel history to COVID hotspot Ganjam. 

BPSPA sources said the two officers undergoing training had visited their homes in Ganjam district on June 25 and returned on July 15. However, as they had returned from a hotspot district, they were not allowed into the academy.  

Another 30-year-old male staff of Comissionerate Police, having no travel history or link with any positive patient has also been tested positive. This apart, five frontline workers of different Government and private hospitals were found infected. Source of infection is not known yet in at least 38 cases reported from Jayadev Vihar, Salia Sahi Janata Nagar, Bomikhal, Patharbandha basti, Unit-VI Ganga Nagar, Unit- VI new airport road, Unit- IV, IRC village, Bhoi Nagar, Station slum, Chakeisiani, Vani Vihar, Kharvel Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, Tati Basti, CRP Rental Colony, Sundarpada, Jharpada, Jagamara, Kalpana, Bharatpur, Khandagiri, Sailashree Vihar, Badagada Brit colony, New Forest Park, Nayapalli and Maa Mangala slum. 
Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the COVID tally of the city has increased to 1,828 which includes 863 active cases and 952 recoveries. 

Of the total cases reported in the city till date, 1,410 are from non-slum areas, while 418 are belongs to slums. “Most of the cases as asymptomatic. Around 1,064 tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp