COVID-19 positive or not? This father-son duo in Bhubaneswar first hospitalised, later discharged

The RT-PCR test conducted by Government agency says they are positive while the private lab they sought out for a confirmatory test says they are not

Published: 26th July 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Discharged from the hospital, the two have no clue which report to trust. (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As if the scare is not enough, this father-son duo of the city has gone through torrid times with the simple question: Are they COVID positive? The RT-PCR test conducted by the Government agency says they are positive. However, the private lab they sought out for a confirmatory test says they are not. Between the yes and no, the two have already got hospitalised and discharged too, all within three days’ time.

The 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son are into vegetables wholesale business in Aiginia where they come in contact with many buyers. Both decided to undergo test at Capital Hospital last week as a precautionary measure. On Tuesday, they were informed they had tested positive for COVID and directed to remain under home quarantine. 

Interestingly, the man’s younger brother also underwent the test last Saturday and was informed on the same day that he had tested positive. He was immediately shifted to a COVID hospital the next day.
Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Health authorities visited the father-son duo on Wednesday to verify if they had adequate facilities for self-isolation. They also enquired about their health conditions and found out that the father has diabetes and blood pressure but both under control. They were allowed to remain under home quarantine for 14 days. 

However, the duo decided to take a test from a private lab since they had no symptoms of cold and flu. “The private clinic’s officials visited our house in Aiginia on Wednesday and collected swab samples of me, my wife, son and daughter,” the businessman told this paper.  On Thursday, they were surprised when the health authorities contacted them to shift the duo to a COVID hospital. “An ambulance was sent to our house. On the way, the emergency vehicle picked up at least seven other patients and there was no space inside to maintain social distancing,” said the 27-year-old.

The two were admitted to the hospital but the private lab informed on Friday that they all had tested negative. “We informed the COVID Hospital officials about our reports and they asked us to wait till Saturday morning citing it was already late in the night,” he added. They contacted the hospital officials on Saturday but to no avail. “We contacted the helpline numbers and received no assistance either. Later, the hospital officials said our discharge papers were ready and we could leave,” said the youth.

Discharged from the hospital, the two have no clue which report to trust. Importantly, they stayed in the COVID Hospital for two days. “I had to spend Rs 10,500 for the tests at the private facility. Incorrect reports will spread the infection instead of curbing it,” said the businessman. The youth and his father have decided to remain under home quarantine and will undergo a fresh COVID test. “We stayed with over 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital for two days. We have to be sure,” says the son.

Their Ordeal 

  • The 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son are into vegetables business in Aiginia where they come in contact with many buyers
  • Both decided to undergo test at Capital Hospital last week as a precautionary measure. On Tuesday, they tested positive 
  • The pvt lab they sought out for a confirmatory test said they are negative
  • The youth and his father have decided to remain under home quarantine
