Get-together in Bhubaneswar slum adds to 45 more COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the capital city is struggling to stem spread of coronavirus, a social gathering in violation of COVID-19 protocol at Hari Nagar slum under BJB Nagar area has led to infection in 45 persons.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now declared it as a containment zone and put everyone under quarantine. The area comes under South East zone of the BMC. Surprisingly, the zone officials were clueless about the social gathering.

Sources said a get-together was hosted by residents of the slum including a driver 10 days back. The driver later tested positive.

Subsequently, 45 persons from the slum - mostly in the age group of 10 to 35 years - were detected as primary and secondary contacts and quarantined. They have all been tested positive.

Despite BMC putting in place a string of measures to sensitise slum dwellers about social distancing and generate intelligence from ground through ward level committees, such a gathering has come as a dampener on its efforts. While slums have emerged as a challenge for BMC, the entire South East zone in the city is gradually turning into a critical area.

Apart from Hari Nagar, 14 employees and workers of a construction firm at Raj Mahal square within the same zone have tested positive in last one week leading to disruption of a Smart City project.

Some members of Unit-I market association alleged that though around four to five cases have already been reported from a godown and slum near the market area, the zonal level officials are not taking any measures to contain those spots and prevent crowding in the area, which is the largest vegetable market in the city.

Lack of adequate safety measures at an institutional quarantine centre in the zone had earlier led to spread of COVID infection in Nuagaon and subsequent shutdown of the entire locality in June.

The zonal officials concerned, however, appear to have turned blind eye to such issues. South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) Anshuman Rath couldn’t be reached for his comment on the violations.