STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Get-together in Bhubaneswar slum adds to 45 more COVID-19 cases

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has now declared it as a containment zone and put everyone under quarantine.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers prepare to collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests at an office in Kozhikode Tuesday July 21 2020.

Health workers prepare to collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the capital city is struggling to stem spread of coronavirus, a social gathering in violation of COVID-19 protocol at Hari Nagar slum under BJB Nagar area has led to infection in 45 persons.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now declared it as a containment zone and put everyone under quarantine. The area comes under South East zone of the BMC. Surprisingly, the zone officials were clueless about the social gathering.

Sources said a get-together was hosted by residents of the slum including a driver 10 days back. The driver later tested positive.

Subsequently, 45 persons from the slum - mostly in the age group of 10 to 35 years - were detected as primary and secondary contacts and quarantined. They have all been  tested positive.

Despite BMC putting in place a string of measures to sensitise slum dwellers about social distancing and generate intelligence from ground through ward level committees, such a gathering has come as a dampener on its efforts. While slums have emerged as a challenge for BMC, the entire South East zone in the city is gradually turning into a critical area.

Apart from Hari Nagar, 14 employees and workers of a construction firm at Raj Mahal square within the same zone have tested positive in last one week leading to disruption of a Smart City project.

Some members of Unit-I market association alleged that though around four to five cases have already been reported from a godown and slum near the market area, the zonal level officials are not taking any measures to contain those spots and prevent crowding in the area, which is the largest vegetable market in the city.

Lack of adequate safety measures at an institutional quarantine centre in the zone had earlier led to spread of COVID infection in Nuagaon and subsequent shutdown of the entire locality in June. 

The zonal officials concerned, however, appear to have turned blind eye to such issues. South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) Anshuman Rath couldn’t be reached for his comment on the violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp