Miscreants target senior lady cop at Bhubaneswar, steal gold chain and earrings at gun point

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly targeted a lady Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in front of her Government quarter near the Press Club of Odisha in Unit-III here and snatched her gold chain and earrings at gun point.

Tanuja Mohanty (55), who is posted at Vigilance cell unit in the Capital, was brooming her quarter when she noticed two persons on a motorcycle stop near one of the nearby houses. Mohanty became suspicious and decided to go inside but the person riding pillion approached her saying that 'sir' wanted to talk to her.

The officer replied that she had not called anyone to meet her, following which the anti-social elements forcibly opened the gate of her quarter and attempted to snatch her chain.

Mohanty caught hold of the miscreants' shirt collar after which the accused pushed her and she fell on the ground. However, she kept on holding the snatcher and alerted her husband, Devi Prasanna Das (60), who is a retired engineer. Das rushed to her rescue and chased the anti-social.

"The anti-social then took out a country made firearm and threatened my husband to go inside or he would open fire at him. My husband came inside and the miscreant followed him. He then pointed the gun at me, snatched my chain and asked me to hand him over my earrings," Mohanty told the newspaper.

The miscreant had covered his face with a handkerchief and he fled with his associate, she added.

Mohanty later lodged a complaint with Kharavela Nagar police in this regard.

"We have received the complaint and efforts are on to identify and nab the anti-socials involved in the crime," said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station.

On July 19, a video of a woman on a two-wheeler being pushed and looted in broad daylight in the Capital went viral on the social media.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the crime so far.

In the video, two bike-borne miscreants could be seen seen approaching the woman within Tamando police limits and snatching her vanity bag.

The victim identified as Pallavi Nayak lodged a complaint with the police in this regard on July 17.

"Nayak is a native of Patrapada and the incident occurred on July 17. A case has been registered, some suspects have been identified and they will be traced soon," said an officer of Tamando police station.