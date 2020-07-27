16 visually impaired test positive for COVID-19, civic authorities in Bhubaneswar turn blind

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 16 persons with visual impairment have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Capital city. All of them were residing in the Odisha Association for the Blind (OAB) building.Most of them are asymptomatic and others have mild symptoms.

With no special COVID care home available for persons with disability, particularly those with visual impairment, the 16 are in isolation in one part of the OAB building. While positive persons have been isolated in one floor, those who tested negative are staying on another, general secretary of the association Bihari Nayak said.

The wife of a visually impaired resident first tested positive after which samples of others living in the same building were tested on July 21. The reports came on July 25. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, has not officially acknowledged the spread of infection among the visually challenged nor has taken any step to help them medically or otherwise.

The affected inmates alleged that the civic administration has not arranged any medical attention or food for them. “Patients in normal Covid Care Centres are provided food as per advice of doctors. However, no such arrangement has been made here. A team visited us today and only adviced us to drink boiled water,” said a patient.

An office bearer of the association said, visually-challenged patients are in need of special care and proper guideline must be followed to provide treatment to them. No action has been taken as yet. The OAB building has also not been disinfected, he alleged.

The OAB office comes under South East zone of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). While Deputy Zonal Commissioner Anshuman Rath did not answer calls, sources said, there is a plan to declare the OAB building into an institutional quarantine.

The OAB members pointed out that those who tested negative had come in contact with the infected persons between July 21 and 25. "As the test report of the infected persons came late, those who tested negative should be tested again," they demanded.