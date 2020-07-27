Bhubaneswar: KIIT offers free education to children of COVID deceased

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a humanitarian gesture, the KIIT Deemed to be University here has decided to provide technical and professional education free of cost to the children of Covid deceased.

The children, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses, including ITI and Diploma Engineering, offered by KIIT as per their eligibility for admission. KIIT authorities informed that this facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only. Preference will be given to the children of COVID deceased from BPL, SC, ST and SCBC categories.

The KIIT authorities took the decision acting on a proposal from founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta. The move will provide relief to the people of Odisha who have been made helpless by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe including India and Odisha. The number of coronavirus infection is increasing in Odisha and many have lost their lives. As the pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal lives and livelihoods of the people of the State, the KIIT has extended a helping hand to the families of the COVID deceased.

KIIT is the only university in India and abroad which has taken up such an initiative for the families of the COVID deceased.