Khurda District Court in Bhubaneswar restricts its functioning amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The District and Sessions Judge Court, Khurda will function for only two and half hours a day from 11 am and 1.30 pm.The arrangement, according to an order issued by the Court on Saturday, was made in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the district and will continue till July 31.

"Due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Khurda district and for the safety of the officers and staff, the court timing has been rescheduled till July 31," said the order.

All the courts/offices are allowed restricted functioning with minimal staff to take up only extremely urgent matters through virtual mode/video conferencing keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and other precautions to combat the pandemic, it added.

"Social distancing and other precautions as per the guidelines issued by the High Court will be strictly followed while hearing extremely urgent matters through virtual mode. Judges, prosecutors and defence counsels will take part in the hearings via video conferencing," official sources said.

