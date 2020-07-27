Smart Janpath project in Bhubaneswar stalled after firm staff tested positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After moving at a snail's pace for four months due to lockdown, work of Smart Janpath project has now been stalled completely as several staff and workers of a construction firm executing the project have tested positive.

The project work has been put on hold after staff and workers of the firm were quarantined till August 5, said sources in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A key component of BSCL's Smart City plan, the Smart Janpath project (including OPTCL underground cabling), for which the Government had earmarked Rs 276.35 crore budget, is being executed by the City-based RKD Constructions Private Limited.

The construction work was stopped on July 22 after nine workers associated with the project tested positive. Subsequently, four more were found to be infected with the virus on July 24. "All the 80 employees and workers of the firm are in quarantine now. After their quarantine period is over, we will wait for Government order to resume work," said a senior BSCL official.

The BSCL had fixed November 2020 as deadline for the project. Sources, however, said only 55 per cent of the project has been completed so far.

This apart, several other projects are also lagging way behind their deadline due to COVID-19 pandemic. Work of all ongoing projects, including the two multi-level car parking units at Saheed Nagar and Rajmahal, Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) near Satya Nagar and Sensory Park at Saheed Nagar, is being executed with less than 25 per cent workers.

The ban imposed by the civic body on bringing workers to the city from outside till July-end is another hurdle for the Smart City projects, officials said.

Sources said that equipment for the Rs 1 crore-Sensory Park, which was supposed to be delivered from two Berhampur and Hyderabad-based firms by July first week, has not reached yet owing to lockdown and restriction on movement from Covid hotspot areas.