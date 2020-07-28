STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19, snakebite cases on rise in Cuttack district

Behera was rushed to Athagarh hospital and he died on the way while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

SNAKE

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, snakebite incidents are on the rise in Cuttack district, claiming 10 lives in the last one week. As many as five persons have died of snakebite in the last 48 hours in the district.

On Sunday, a seven-year-old Barsha Priyadarshini of Panaspur village under Mahanga block died after being bitten by a poisonous snake. The victim was picking up a hand fan kept in the staircase of her house when a poisonous snake bit her hand. She was rushed to Nadia Sahaspur PHC and then to Mahanga CHC. The girl died on her way to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack.

An 18-year-old girl Subhashree Rout of Gopalpur in Banki block died after a poisonous snake bit her inside her house on Saturday night. The victim, a Plus II student, was washing hands near a water tub when the incident took place.

She was then rushed to Athagarh hospital where doctor declared her dead. On the same day, a 60-year-old man Bharat Chandra Behera, a folk dance master of Rampei village under Khuntuni police limits, was sleeping in his house when a poisonous snake bit him.

Behera was rushed to Athagarh hospital and he died on the way while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.A 60-year-old man of Sapanpur in Salepur block too died after being bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday night.

The deceased, Debendra Kumar Dash, a cook by profession, was sleeping in his house when the snake bit him. He was shifted to Salepur CHC where he was declared dead. Similarly, a 30-year-old farmer of Mulakodinda village under Baranga block died of snakebite on Saturday.

The victim, Bulu Mallik, was working in his cultivated land when the incident took place. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.While the increasing incidents of snakebite have become a matter of concern for the residents amid the coronavirus scare, experts have opined that rise in temperature and humidity has forced the reptiles to come out of the holes and enter houses.

