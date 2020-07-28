STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar crosses 2,000 mark in COVID-19 cases tally, slums throw big numbers

As per the data provided by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, a total 44 females in the age group of 4 to 65 years tested positive at Trinath slum in Nayapalli.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:23 AM

A health worker collecting swab sample near Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

A health worker collecting swab sample near Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: COVID-19 cases have started exploding in squatter settlements of the State Capital with a third of the fresh cases of the city reported from slums. In the last 24 hours, the city's COVID-19 tally breached 2000-mark after 159 new cases were reported. Of them, around 60 were from slum areas.

The total number cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 2,150. It includes 1,125 active cases. Death toll in the city has risen to 12 after a 45-year-old man, who was diabetic, perished. As per the data provided by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, a total 44 females in the age group of 4 to 65 years tested positive at Trinath slum in Nayapalli.

The civic body had put them in a quarantine facility and conducted test after it was found that they had come in contact with a person who tested positive earlier. A total 53 samples were tested of which 44 tested positive, sources added.

A former corporator of Nayapalli said, the persons were infected after coming in contact with a person who had returned from a Covid hotspot district last week.

Apart from Trinath slum, 12 cases came from a locality within Salia Sahi which included five home quarantine and seven local cases. Another positive case was reported from Gandhi slum in Unit-IX area. It too was a contact case.

In last four days, as testing and tracing rise in the city, more number of cases have been reported from different slums.

